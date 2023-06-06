Scottish Cup gets new sponsor after 'unprecedented' five-year deal agreed

In what the governing body are calling an “unprecedented” five-year deal, the sponsorship will also see investment in the grassroots game in Scotland with 120 week-long holiday camps to be launched along with greater funding for Scottish Para-Football’s disability community initiatives.

Scottish Gas also become the first dual partner in sponsoring both the men’s and women’s Scottish Cups. Celtic were victorious in both last season, beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 at Hampden Park on Saturday in the men’s showpiece and rivals Rangers 2-0 at the national stadium the Sunday prior.

The partnership will also help fight “holiday hunger” by offering free lunches to children taking part in the camps, while it will try and assist in the Scottish Government’s ‘net zero’ target with regards to carbon emissions as the SFA seeks to make Hampden more sustainable.

Scottish Gas has agreed to become the sponsor of the Scottish Cup for the next five years. Picture: SNS

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Scottish Gas on board as a committed multi-level partner and supporter of the Power of Football.

“As part of our 150th anniversary celebrations, they will help us activate the oldest and youngest cup trophies in world football, bringing new and existing fans on that famous Road to Hampden.

“Through this agreement, Scottish Gas will also help reinforce the impact our national game has at grassroots level, especially among those whose need is greatest. We look forward to bringing the partnership to life and highlighting the ways in which, together, we can inspire the nation and transform lives.”

Chris O’Shea, chief executive of Centrica, owner of Scottish Gas, said: “Our partnership with the Scottish FA is the perfect match of energy and passion for Scottish Gas as we team up to support the nation.

“We’re delighted to be investing in our customers’ communities, and I’m particularly excited about the work we will be doing to support holiday camps, Para-Football and the women’s game across Scotland. Looking after our people and the communities we serve is at the heart of who we are, so we are delighted to be tackling key issues like hunger and mental health to drive positive impact through a more diverse and inclusive grassroots game.”

