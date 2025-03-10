Hampden Park will stage both last-four ties next month as clubs bid to reach the final

The Scottish Cup semi-final draw has paired Hearts with Aberdeen at Hampden Park next month. The other semi-final will be contested by St Johnstone and Celtic, also at the national stadium in Glasgow. It is the first time in 29 years that Hearts and Aberdeen will meet in the Scottish Cup’s last four, with the Edinburgh club winning 2-1 in 1996 to reach the final against Rangers.

This year’s draw took place following the last of the four quarter-finals between Livingston and St Johnstone on Monday evening. Saints won 1-0 courtesy of a stunning Graham Carey strike to join the other three teams in the semi-finals. Hearts were already in the pot after beating Dundee 3-1 at Tynecastle Park on Friday. Aberdeen joined them on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Queen’s Park at Pittodrie, and Celtic became the third team through when they overcame Hibs 2-0 at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley was delighted with his team’s success against Dundee. “The players showed a lot of character, a lot belief in what we were doing and on balance of chances, we deserved to win the game,” he said after watching two stunning goals from the Norwegian midfielder Sander Kartum.

“We've seen the quality Sander has got. He's been getting better and better in training. On his left foot around the edge of the box, that's what he can do. They were two fantastic goals, match-winning goals. The players have been improving and taking big steps forward and we keep doing that. When we get to Hampden, hopefully we can go and enjoy that game. I can't wait because I've never been. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Praise from Jimmy Thelin and Brendan Rodgers after cup progress in Aberdeen and Glasgow

Jimmy Thelin, the Aberdeen manager, spoke after his team eased past Championship opponents. “I'm really happy. It's not always easy to find the right rhythm. In the first five minutes they [Queen’s Park] got some good crosses in, got some opportunities,” he explained. “Then we found our rhythm and started playing better as a team. It was a good performance.”

Speaking on striker Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Graeme Shinnie, Thelin added: “He [Nisbet] works hard on the training ground, pushes himself before and after training. It's always nice to see when people get repaid for the effort they put in. That's another thing we always try and work on - we are trying to be more intense in training and everybody has to cope with that and raise the standard of the team.

“He [Shinnie] did really well - 600 games is a lot. I'm so proud of how he still has that hunger. He gives energy to the team, in training sessions, off the pitch, on the pitch. I'm so happy to have a player with that mentality.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised Japanese striker Daizen Maeda after he scored a poacher’s goal against Hibs despite being a traditional winger. “I said he can play as a striker but I didn't want him to have to,” Rodgers remarked. “I wanted another body in just for depth. You don't play for Japan in a World Cup as a No.9 and score the goals he has scored for Japan and Yokohama if you can't finish. He's not a target man but look at all the goals he scores, all the various types of goals. He's a goalscorer, maybe not a direct No.9, but he can score goals and finish, and that's growing with confidence.”

Scottish Cup semi-final draw:

Hearts v Aberdeen

St Johnstone v Celtic

Ties are due to take place on the weekend of 19 and 20 April.