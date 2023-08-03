Scottish FA approve Hearts' move to sign Kenneth Vargas - plus the latest on Kyosuke Tagawa

The Scottish Football Association have approved Hearts’ move to sign the Costa Rican forward Kenneth Vargas from CS Herediano. His signing has been given a Governing Body Endorsement, or GBE for short, by officials at Hampden Park and the player is now poised for the next stage of the transfer process.

Hearts must now await a working visa from the UK Home Office for Vargas after the SFA gave their blessing. Once that is in place, international clearance from FIFA is the final stage before Vargas can make his debut in maroon. A six-figure deal was agreed between Hearts and Herediano for the player last week.

Vargas, 21, is ready to board a flight to Edinburgh once the required documentation is in place. He is a pacy forward who can operate on the left or right flank as well as through the middle. Hearts want him to replace Josh Ginnelly, who departed on freedom of contract in June.

Another incoming forward, the Japanese internationalist Kyosuke Tagawa, is awaiting final paperwork from FC Tokyo in order to finalise his transfer to Hearts. He arrived in Scotland on Monday after Tynecastle officials paid a six-figure fee to buy out the remainder of his contract in Japan.