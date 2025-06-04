SPFL clubs are set to work together more closely for season 2025/26

The Scottish Football Association today launched a new club co-operation system designed to improve the development of young players at all levels. Starting this month, teams can form partnerships in a ‘Co-operation Agreement’ to enable under-21 players to move freely between them throughout the season.

The transfer window in Scotland officially opens on 16 June and, from that date, clubs with a Co-operation Agreement can move up to three players back and forward at any time over the season. Moves are not restricted to transfer windows and clubs can have multiple Co-Operation Agreements in place at the same time. However, no club is allowed two in the same division of the pyramid.

The SFA are also disbanding the Under-18 league and the SPFL Reserve League, which will be replaced by a hybrid Under-19 league this season. Overage players are allowed to take part. The Under-19 matches will take place on Mondays rather than the current Friday fixtures. This is to let young players get involved in senior games over the weekend and also have the opportunity to play on a Monday.

Similar systems are in place in European countries including Croatia, Austria, Belgium, Hungary and Serbia. Scotland is now following suit to enhance player development with the long-term aim of benefitting the national team. The 18-year-old Hearts striker James Wilson became the youngest international footballer in Scottish history in March and rearing more like him is a priority within Hampden Park’s offices. His club are already in talks with League Two side Spartans regarding a Co-Operation Agreement.

The Scottish FA released details on the new system, which is explained in full below:

SFA Co-operation System Explained

The Co-operation System comes following the Transition Report, authored by Scottish FA Chief Football Officer, Andy Gould and Scottish FA Head of Men's Elite Strategy, Chris Docherty. The report sought to establish trends in successful player development from across the world and the authors have below answered some key questions relating to the new system.

Why has this SFA Co-operation System been introduced?

Based on the research we have carried out into similar systems in other countries, the Co-operation System affords more opportunities for the best young talent to get playing time. It offers an alternative to clubs and players, who may otherwise be denied a loan opportunity, whilst also having limited playing opportunities at their parent club. For example, clubs competing in Europe may not able to send young players on loan due to Homegrown Matchday Quotas and clubs without a large budget may carry smaller squads and not send best young talents on loan in case of an injury crisis. The Co-operation System gives young players the option to receive critical playing experiences at an appropriate level within the pyramid.

How does the SFA co-operation system work?

A club can place a maximum of three players on a 'Co-operation List' and these players can move freely between the parent club and the club who they are in a Co-operation Agreement with. So, for example, if the parent club has injuries in the player’s position, they can recall the player, provided they give the minimum prescribed amount of notice to the Co-operation club. The parent club pays the salary for the player and - unlike with loan deals - they maintain the player's registration.

What other countries in Europe use a version of this system?

Club Co-operation systems already operate in a number of countries, such as Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Hungary and Serbia.

Which Scottish clubs can enter into Co-operation Agreements?

A club in the SPFL Premiership or Championship is permitted to operate as the parent club, and sign Co-operation Agreements with clubs further down the pyramid (League One, League Two, Highland League and Lowland League). Championship clubs are also able to be both a parent club, to a club in a lower division, and a recipient club to a Premiership club. A club cannot sign a Co-operation Agreement with a club in the same league as their first team or B team.

Can a club enter more than one Co-operation Agreement?

The parent club may sign a Co-operation Agreement with a different club at each level of the pyramid, but a parent club cannot have two Co-operation clubs within the same division.

Which players are eligible to move under the Co-operation System?

Only players who are eligible to play for the Scotland National Team and who are under the age of 21 would be able to participate on a ‘Co-operation List'. For the upcoming 2025/2026 Season, a player designated as Under-21 would refer to a player born in the calendar year 2005 or younger. This is in line with the definition used by other nations around Europe.

How many players can move to one club at a certain time?

The parent club, which pays the full salary for players under this system, is able to list a maximum of three players who would appear on a ‘Co-operation List’ between the two clubs.

Does the SFA Co-operation System replace the previous Loans System?

The Co-operation System does not replace the Loans system, meaning clubs can use either of, or a combination of, both systems. A maximum of five players can be shared between two clubs (including loans and 'Co-operation List' players). Clubs can have a maximum of three loan players from club to club – therefore the maximum split would be 2/3 or 3/2 in terms of loan / co-operation. Clubs are under no obligation to use all three slots if they sign a Co-operation Agreement.

When can players move between clubs under the Co-operation System?

Clubs are entitled to change the players on the Co-operation List - to remove a player who has been recalled or not participating and replace him with another young player who may benefit from the experience - but only during the summer and winter transfer windows, as well as the extended loan windows that follow the transfer windows. Players who are on the Co-operation List are able to move freely between both clubs throughout the season, although there is a minimum playing time for a player to remain on a co-operation list beyond the cut-off date of 31 March. As a minimum, a player on a Co-operation List must have played at least 15 minutes in at least five matches for the Co-operation club before 31 March to be eligible to feature for the Co-operation club after that date. This would ensure that a club cannot receive extra assistance for key games late in the season with a player being made available just for those games.