Scottish FA panel approve Kye Rowles' transfer to Hearts

Subject to receiving a UK work permit, the 23-year-old will move to Tynecastle Park for next season after club officials agreed an undisclosed fee with the Mariners.

An exceptions panel convened by the Scottish Football Association have already approved the move on the basis of Rowles’ ability and Hearts believe they have signed a player with plenty potential.

“This is an exciting transfer for us and one that everyone has worked really hard to get over the line,” manager Robbie Neilson told the club’s website. “Kye has a fantastic reputation over in Australia and his talent has seen him rise to the top of the game.

“To get another international player in the door is a big coup and I’m really looking forward to working with him. Hearts is the perfect place for Kye to continue his development and I believe he is someone who can help improve the team.”

Rowles will join compatriots Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson in Gorgie having been a standout in the Australian A-League last season.

“We’ve obviously had success in the Australian market so, having identified Kye as a target, it was a no brainer to try and bring him to the club,” explained Joe Savage, the Hearts sporting director.

“He’s clearly a very talented player and he has the potential to get even better, and I think we’ve all seen that Hearts can provide an environment for players to flourish, which is why Kye has chosen us as the best place to continue his career despite late attempts from other Scottish clubs to get involved.

New Hearts signing Kye Rowles in action for Central Coast Mariners. Pic: Getty Images

“Kye fits the profile of player we want to attract to this club and I’ve no doubt the fans will take to him, like they have with Cammy Devlin and Nat Atkinson, once he pulls on that maroon jersey.