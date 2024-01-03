Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scottish Football Association have set a date for Hearts' appeal against Alan Forrest's yellow card for diving against Ross County. The Edinburgh club submitted their challenge against the decision earlier this week and an fast track tribunal panel is due to convene in the next 24 hours to decide the outcome.

The date set for the hearing is Thursday, 4 January, when Hearts officials will look to clear Forrest's name. Tynecastle management have reviewed footage of the incident from multiple angles and are convinced the winger was wrongly cautioned by referee Alan Muir during Saturday's 2-2 draw in Gorgie.

SFA disciplinary rules state that yellow cards for simulation can be appealed and Hearts will put together a strong case in support of their player. The incident arose early in the second half when Forrest raced on to Lawrence Shankland's pass with the scoreline still 0-0. The Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw slid in to challenge him but Forrest knocked the ball past him before falling to the ground inside the penalty box.

Referee Muir opted not to award a penalty and instead produced a yellow card for the Hearts player, who he felt was guilty of simulation. Video replays showed contact between Laidlaw's right leg and Forrest's left ankle, and Hearts will use those to back up their argument. The VAR system during the match was operated by David Munro, who deemed Muir correct in his decision to caution Forrest. Hearts head coach Steven Naismith strongly disagreed during his post-match analysis.