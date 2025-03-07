Edinburgh clubs at the centre of controversy as Hampden Park’s head of refereeing speaks out

Hearts and Hibs were involved in six separate incidents analysed by the Scottish Football Association’s Key Match Incidents review panel over the last week. The Edinburgh clubs were both at the centre of controversy in Premiership matches, including their own derby on Sunday.

The KMI panel reviewed three moments from Hibs’ 3-1 victory at Dundee United on Wednesday, 26 February. A 57th-minute penalty claim by United for handball against the Hibs forward Myko Kukharevych was not given during the match, and the five-person panel unanimously deemed that decision correct.

Five minutes later, a goal by United’s Sam Dalby was disallowed following a VAR review for handball in the build-up. The review panel unanimously determined that the goal should have stood and VAR should not have intervened. Willie Collum, the SFA’s head of refereeing, explained the process behind the decision.

“Could it hit the arm? Yes absolutely it could,” he said. “But do we have 100 per cent conclusive evidence of the ball striking the arm? We don't, therefore the onfield decision should be supported. People have said to me the other club will complain. But it's about proof. We need to be categorical and clear, especially when it's overturning an onfield decision."

In the 10th minute of stoppage-time at the end of the match, a goal by Hibs striker Junior Hoilett was initially given offside but a VAR review reversed the decision. This time, the panel unanimously backed VAR’s intervention.

Scottish Premiership incident from St Mirren’s trip to Edinburgh comes under scrutiny

Two incidents from Hearts’ 3-1 victory over St Mirren on the same evening were looked at by the panel. First, referee Euan Anderson showed St Mirren’s Killian Phillips a red card on 71 minutes after he jumped into Hearts defender Jamie McCart with his shoulder. VAR advised Anderson to review a touchline monitor, after which he downgraded the card to a yellow. The KMI panel’s unanimous verdict was that the original red card should have stood.

“The reality is it's not an elbow. It's a shoulder,” said Collum. “There will be many people watching who say it's still a red card so just stick to it. But for me the problem here is that is technically re-refereeing the match. The VAR would be supporting a red card for a decision that didn't happen, because it's a shoulder. I know people will say we're splitting hairs, shoulder or elbow, but it's the right thing in terms of protocol.

“The unfortunate thing is, psychologically for a referee, when they are brought to a monitor they think they've made a mistake. But we need our referees to be strong enough to see the images, take into account everything that has happened, and change the decision for the elbow to a shoulder, still being a red card. There is speed, intensity and endangering the safety of an opponent. We've coached on the back of this that if a referee is brought to the monitor for a protocol matter they still need to assess the incident. It doesn't mean the red card is wrong, but it's not for the reason that's given.”

Hearts forward Kenneth Vargas saw a goal initially disallowed for offside in stoppage-time before VAR intervened to award it. The panel unanimously agreed that VAR was correct to step in.

Finally, the KMI panel looked at the 52nd-minute penalty claim from Sunday’s Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. Gerald Taylor and Nicky Cadden collided but referee John Beaton allowed play to continue and the panel agreed with that decision.