Scottish Player of the Year: Nominees from Hearts, Celtic and Ross County for PFA Scotland award

The 39-year-old goalkeeper joins Celtic midfielders Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic plus Ross County forward Regan Charles-Cook as nominees for the prestigious award.

A series of breathtaking saves throughout the campaign have helped Hearts finish third in the Premiership and reach the Scottish Cup final.

McGregor and Rogic are key players at Parkhead under manager Ange Postecoglou, with Celtic favourites to win the league title back from Rangers.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles-Cook has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances for Ross County this term and played a key role in the Highlanders’ progress into the top six.

Young Player of the Year nominees are Celtic’s Liel Abada, Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay and Connor Barron, plus Josh Doig from Hibs.

Nominated for Women’s Player of the Year are Lizzy Arnot (Rangers), Priscila Chinchilla (Glasgow City), plus Jacynta Galabadaarachchi and Charlie Wellings (both Celtic).

Chinchilla and Galabadaarachchi are also up for the Women’s Young Player of the Year alongside Bayley Hutchison (Aberdeen) and Maria McAneny (Hearts, on loan from Celtic).