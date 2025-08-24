Every Scottish Premiership attendance so far including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic and Rangers

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Editor

Published 24th Aug 2025, 19:00 BST

Round three of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season has concluded and already we are seeing football fans come out in numbers to support their clubs.

A total of 16 matches have been played so far, including at least one at each of the 12 venues in the top flight this season, and the official attendance numbers certainly make for good reading. Clubs will no doubt be more than satisfied with the healthy number of people making their way through the turnstiles.

Here is the official attendance figure, via the official SPFL website, for every single Scottish Premiership match so far this season:

Sunday, August 3

1. Celtic 1-0 St Mirren - 58,814

Sunday, August 3 | SNS Group

Saturday, August 9

2. Rangers 1-1 Dundee - 48,958

Saturday, August 9 | SNS Group

Saturday, August 23

3. Hearts 3-3 Motherwell - 18,717

Saturday, August 23 | SNS Group

Monday, August 4

4. Hearts 2-0 Aberdeen - 18,677

Monday, August 4 | SNS Group

