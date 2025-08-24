Round three of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season has concluded and already we are seeing football fans come out in numbers to support their clubs.

A total of 16 matches have been played so far, including at least one at each of the 12 venues in the top flight this season, and the official attendance numbers certainly make for good reading. Clubs will no doubt be more than satisfied with the healthy number of people making their way through the turnstiles.