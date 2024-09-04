The Scottish Premiership season has already churned out some surprise results as Celtic and Aberdeen are the only clubs yet to drop a single point in the first four fixtures. Hearts’ start to the campaign has not gone entirely to plan, as they currently sit 11th in the table with just one point from a possible 12.

The Jambos started strong with a 0-0 draw against Rangers but defeats to Dundee, Motherwell and Dundee United have followed. Hibs have drawn to Kilmarnock and Dundee but previous defeats to Celtic and St Mirren leaves them with two points in ninth place. Rangers have also gotten off to a less than desirable start, with two wins, a draw and a loss on the board.

The tricky results haven’t stopped fans from turning up to games in their droves, though, as both Edinburgh sides boast two of the highest match attendances this season. Using data from FootballWP, we’ve put together an attendance table based on each Scottish Premiership team’s average league turnout so far this campaign.