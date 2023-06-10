News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended

Scottish Premiership away form table 22/23 - how Hearts and Hibs compared to Rangers, Celtic & more - gallery

Where the two Edinburgh clubs sit in a league table of just away results compared to Aberdeen, St Mirren, Motherwell, Dundee United and more.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 10th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read

Hearts and Hibs both qualified for European football last season with the Jambos finishing fourth in the Scottish Premiership table and the Hibees securing fifth.

Home form is always crucial to any team’s success but picking up points on the road can often make a huge difference. In the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership campaign the away from table makes for some interesting reading with some teams finishing either way above or way below their final overall league placing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here (via data from soccerstats.com) is the final Scottish Premiership away form table for the 2022/23 season and where Hearts and Hibs ranked:

Related topics:Scottish PremiershipHearts FCRangersCelticSt MirrenMotherwellDundee UnitedAberdeenEdinburgh