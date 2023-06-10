Scottish Premiership away form table 22/23 - how Hearts and Hibs compared to Rangers, Celtic & more - gallery
Where the two Edinburgh clubs sit in a league table of just away results compared to Aberdeen, St Mirren, Motherwell, Dundee United and more.
Hearts and Hibs both qualified for European football last season with the Jambos finishing fourth in the Scottish Premiership table and the Hibees securing fifth.
Home form is always crucial to any team’s success but picking up points on the road can often make a huge difference. In the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership campaign the away from table makes for some interesting reading with some teams finishing either way above or way below their final overall league placing.
Here (via data from soccerstats.com) is the final Scottish Premiership away form table for the 2022/23 season and where Hearts and Hibs ranked: