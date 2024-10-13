Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs have endured a miserable start to the new season and many of their new stars are still yet to hit the ground running in the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts, who still possess the bulk of a team that finished third last term, are currently winless and managerless after eight games, but will still have high hopes of turning things around after the international break as the search for a Steven Naismith successor continues.

Meanwhile, Hibs who are already in a new era under David Gray, have managed just one victory from their opening seven matches and will hope for major improvements as they target a minimum objective of finishing inside the top half.

Despite their poor starts, both sides are filled with talent in all areas of the pitch, with a host of valuable assets.