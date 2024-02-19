News you can trust since 1873
Scottish Premiership attendance table - how Hearts & Hibs compare to Celtic, Rangers & rivals - gallery

The Scottish Premiership table based on average attendances per game

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 19th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

Hearts and Hibs are regarded as two of the biggest and most well supported teams in the Scottish Premiership and the two capital clubs are well renowned for their incredible atmosphere on match days.

Tynecastle and Easter Road are two of the most iconic stadiums in the country and both sets of supporters have experienced their fair share of highs and lows in recent years.

So far this season it is Hearts who had the more favourable campaign and the Jam Tarts are third in the table with a 14 point gap on fourth place Kilmarnock. Hibs, on the other hand, find themselves in seventh position and currently trailing the top six by five points as they try to bounce back from a poor run of form.

But how do the two Edinburgh clubs compare in terms of matchday crowds this season? Here we take a look at the average attendance of each Premiership club ranking them from lowest to highest. (Data courtesy of transfermarkt)

Average attendance: 4,192

1. Livingston - 12th

Average attendance: 4,558

2. Ross County - 11th

Average attendance: 4,645

3. St Johnsone - 10th

Average attendance: 5,514

4. Motherwell - 9th

