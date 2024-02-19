We are now 26 games into the Scottish Premiership season and it’s fair to say that it has been a year of contrasting fortunes for Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs.

The Jam Tarts are enjoying an excellent campaign and are already just three points away from equalling last season’s overall points tally. Steven Naismith’s men have been of the in-form teams of the division and boast a 100 percent record in all competitions in 2024 as they chase European qualification and Scottish Cup glory.

Meanwhile, Hibs are struggling for form this season and Neil Montgomery’s team are trailing in the race for a place in the top six.

With less than half the season to go it is little surprise to see that the number of Hearts players in this year’s Team of the Season so far, but unfortunately there are no inclusions from their Edinburgh rivals Hibs.

Here we take a look at the Team of the Season so far and the XI’s average WhoScored performance rating.