As professional football continues to grow in popularity, so to does the movement of international footballers as the Scottish Premiership continues to attract star-studded names from Europe, Asia, Africa and beyond.

In the past Celtic and Rangers have traditionally led the way in terms of foreign recruitment with the likes of Henrik Larrson, Brian Laudrup and more recently Matt O’Riley and Abdallah Sima all making a major impact on the league.

However, in recent times the likes of Hearts with Yutaro Oda or Hibs with Myziane Maolida have both proven that they can recruit talent from overseas.