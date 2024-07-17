Most foreign players per Scottish Premiership squad: how Hearts and Hibs compare to Celtic, Rangers and more

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 17th Jul 2024, 15:30 BST

The Scottish Premiership is becoming increasingly expansive with scouting networks recruiting players from a range of different countries

As professional football continues to grow in popularity, so to does the movement of international footballers as the Scottish Premiership continues to attract star-studded names from Europe, Asia, Africa and beyond.

In the past Celtic and Rangers have traditionally led the way in terms of foreign recruitment with the likes of Henrik Larrson, Brian Laudrup and more recently Matt O’Riley and Abdallah Sima all making a major impact on the league.

However, in recent times the likes of Hearts with Yutaro Oda or Hibs with Myziane Maolida have both proven that they can recruit talent from overseas.

Below, Edinburgh News takes a look at how many foreign stars are in each of the 12 Premiership squads. Take a look to see where your team ranks.

Seven foreign players.

1. 12. Kilmarnock

Seven foreign players. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Eight foreign players.

2. 11. Dundee United

Eight foreign players. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
10 foreign players.

3. 10. Dundee

10 foreign players. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
11 foreign players.

4. 9. Ross County

11 foreign players. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipFootballRangersCeltic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice