Every Scottish Premiership club's League Cup prize money as Hearts and Hibs discover Premier Sports windfall

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 19:00 BST

A look at how Hearts and Hibs rank in terms of League Cup money earnings

After Hibs’ defeat at Ibrox, neither Edinburgh club will be off to Hampden this time round.

Hibs couldn’t have played Rangers at a better time, as there were protests all over the ground about Russell Martin and the club’s hierarchy. However, David Gray’s men didn’t turn up on the day, in what was a relatively comfortable 2-0 victory for the home side.

Meanwhile, Hearts had a weekend off as they were already put out the League Cup by St Mirren. The defeat on penalties to The Buddies remains Derek McInnes’ only loss so far as Jambos boss.

As the semi-finals of the competition loom, here’s a look at every SPFL Premiership team’s League Cup TV and prize money so far, according to SPFL Mediawatch:

League Cup prize money - £34,359

1. 12th: Dundee

League Cup prize money - £34,359 | SNS Group

League Cup prize money - £60,446

2. 11th: Dundee United

League Cup prize money - £60,446 | SNS Group

League Cup prize money - £78,805

3. 10th: Livingston

League Cup prize money - £78,805 | SNS Group

League Cup prize money - £90,459

4. 9th: Falkirk

League Cup prize money - £90,459 | SNS Group

