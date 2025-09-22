After Hibs’ defeat at Ibrox, neither Edinburgh club will be off to Hampden this time round.

Hibs couldn’t have played Rangers at a better time, as there were protests all over the ground about Russell Martin and the club’s hierarchy. However, David Gray’s men didn’t turn up on the day, in what was a relatively comfortable 2-0 victory for the home side.

Meanwhile, Hearts had a weekend off as they were already put out the League Cup by St Mirren. The defeat on penalties to The Buddies remains Derek McInnes’ only loss so far as Jambos boss.

As the semi-finals of the competition loom, here’s a look at every SPFL Premiership team’s League Cup TV and prize money so far, according to SPFL Mediawatch: