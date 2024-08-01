The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is just around the corner and all 12 clubs including Hearts and Hibs will be determined to hit the ground running with a victory this weekend.

Hearts enjoyed a productive season last time out after securing a third place finish and another thrilling campaign of football on the continent.

Steven Naismith’s side may see this season as an opportunity to bridge the gap between themselves and the top two and will be determined to put down a marker when they play host to last season’s runners-up Rangers in what promises to be a lively opener at Tynecastle.

Hibs endured a disappointing campaign last time out. Failure to secure a top six finish at the split resulted in the departure of Nick Montgomery and leaves club-legend David Gray with the chance to try and pick up the pieces in his first full managerial gig after spells as caretaker manager.

The club start the season with a trip to Paisley to take on St Mirren and will hope to give their loyal travelling support something to shout about during their opener.

Hitting the ground running on the opening day can often set the tone for the rest of the season in the Scottish Premiership. But which team boasts the best opening day record in the last 10 years and how do Hearts and Hibs compare to Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and more?