We have just passed the half-way stage of the Scottish Premiership season and, once again, VAR and the awarding of penalty kicks has proven to be one of the campaign’s most controversial topics.

Overall, 61 spot kicks have been awarded by Premiership referees so far and unsurprisingly the division’s leading clubs Rangers and Celtic lead the way for spot kick decisions with the Gers notably receiving two at the weekend in their 3-0 triumph over St Johnstone.