How many penalties have Hearts & Hibs conceded? Records compared to Celtic, Rangers & rivals - gallery

A total of 61 penalties have been awarded in the Scottish Premiership this season.

By Kurtis Leyland
Published 21st Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT

We have just passed the half-way stage of the Scottish Premiership season and, once again, VAR and the awarding of penalty kicks has proven to be one of the campaign’s most controversial topics.

Overall, 61 spot kicks have been awarded by Premiership referees so far and unsurprisingly the division’s leading clubs Rangers and Celtic lead the way for spot kick decisions with the Gers notably receiving two at the weekend in their 3-0 triumph over St Johnstone.

In total, 11 of the 12 teams in the division have conceded a penalty at some stage of the campaign. Going from lowest to highest we take a look at the team’s who have conceded the most spot kicks this season.

0 penalties conceded

1. Celtic

0 penalties conceded

1 penalty conceded

2. Rangers

1 penalty conceded

3 penalties conceded

3. Kilmarnock

3 penalties conceded

5 penalties conceded

4. Motherwell

5 penalties conceded

