Scottish Premiership predicted final table: Hearts and Hibs to finish 'best of the rest' after summer signings

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST

An updated look at the predicted SPFL Premiership table following the closure of the transfer window

After a hectic summer, the transfer window is finally over as the 12 managers in the Scottish Premiership will now have to make do with what they’ve got in terms of managing their squad. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how bookmakers think the upcoming season will pan out.

Hearts currently sit second in the league, as their ten points from a possible twelve leaves them behind Celtic only on goal difference. Across the city, Hibs are also unbeaten as they sit in third place, just five points behind their Edinburgh rivals with a game in hand.

As discontent increases amongst fans on both sides of the Old Firm, this could be the year that Hearts and Hibs challenge their Glaswegian counterparts. However, according to bookmakers, Celtic and Rangers are still expected to be first and second. Here’s a look at how the 2025/26 SPFL Premiership is likely to finish following Deadline Day according to their title odds:

Title odds - 1000/1

1. 12th) Dundee

Title odds - 1000/1 | SNS Group

Title odds - 1000/1

2. 11th) Falkirk

Title odds - 1000/1 | SNS Group

Title odds - 1000/1

3. 10th) Livingston

Title odds - 1000/1 | SNS Group

Title odds - 750/1

4. 9th) Kilmarnock

Title odds - 750/1 | SNS Group

