After a hectic summer, the transfer window is finally over as the 12 managers in the Scottish Premiership will now have to make do with what they’ve got in terms of managing their squad. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at how bookmakers think the upcoming season will pan out.

Hearts currently sit second in the league, as their ten points from a possible twelve leaves them behind Celtic only on goal difference. Across the city, Hibs are also unbeaten as they sit in third place, just five points behind their Edinburgh rivals with a game in hand.