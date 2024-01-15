Football fans are expecting an exciting end to the season in the Scottish Premiership

Football fans have been treated to plenty of excitement at the Scottish Premiership this season and all 12 teams have plenty to play for at the halfway mark.

Celtic and Rangers are once again going toe-to-toe in the title race as Brendan Rodgers aims to guide the Hoops to a third consecutive title on first year back in Glasgow. Celtic are the pacesetters in the league so far, but face strong competition by a rejuvenated Rangers team under Phillipe Clement.

Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs are both battling for a European finish this season, although they face firm competition from the likes of Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table the likes of Livingston, Ross County, Motherwell and St Johnstone are all battling to retain their status in the top-flight.