The Scottish Premiership predicted table, including Hibs, Hearts, Celtic and Rangers results - gallery

Football fans are expecting an exciting end to the season in the Scottish Premiership

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 15th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT

Football fans have been treated to plenty of excitement at  the Scottish Premiership this season and all 12 teams have plenty to play for at the halfway mark.

Celtic and Rangers are once again going toe-to-toe in the title race as Brendan Rodgers aims to guide the Hoops to a third consecutive title on first year back in Glasgow. Celtic are the pacesetters in the league so far, but face strong competition by a rejuvenated Rangers team under Phillipe Clement.

Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs are both battling for a European finish this season, although they face firm competition from the likes of Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table the likes of Livingston, Ross County, Motherwell and St Johnstone are all battling to retain their status in the top-flight.

With all that in mind we have taken a look at the predicted Scottish Premiership table, according to the bookmakers at SkyBet.

Predicted finish: 12th

1. Livingston

Predicted finish: 12th

Predicted finish: 11th

2. St Johnstone

Predicted finish: 11th

Predicted finish: 10th

3. Motherwell

Predicted finish: 10th

Predicted finish: 9th

4. Ross County

Predicted finish: 9th

