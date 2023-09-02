Where the two Edinburgh sides have been tipped to finish based on the latest odds.

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is now well underway and focus can shift completely to the league action now the transfer window has officially slammed shut and Deadline Day is behind us.

Both Hearts and Hibs have welcomed new recruits over the threshold this summer and they will be battling to see who will finish the highest in the Premiership this term.

Taking into account all the new ins and outs over the last few months, here are the latest Scottish Premiership title odds and how the final table has been predicted to look based on the most up to date numbers.

12th — Kilmarnock Title odds: 500/1

11th — Ross County Title odds: 500/1

10th — Livingston Title odds: 500/1