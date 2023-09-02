News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Scottish Premiership predicted table: Where Hearts & Hibs will finish vs rivals after summer transfer window

Where the two Edinburgh sides have been tipped to finish based on the latest odds.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 13:47 BST

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is now well underway and focus can shift completely to the league action now the transfer window has officially slammed shut and Deadline Day is behind us.

Both Hearts and Hibs have welcomed new recruits over the threshold this summer and they will be battling to see who will finish the highest in the Premiership this term.

Taking into account all the new ins and outs over the last few months, here are the latest Scottish Premiership title odds and how the final table has been predicted to look based on the most up to date numbers.

Title odds: 500/1

1. 12th — Kilmarnock

Title odds: 500/1

Photo Sales
Title odds: 500/1

2. 11th — Ross County

Title odds: 500/1

Photo Sales
Title odds: 500/1

3. 10th — Livingston

Title odds: 500/1

Photo Sales
Title odds: 500/1

4. 9th — Dundee

Title odds: 500/1

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipHearts FC