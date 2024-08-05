Scottish Premiership season tickets prices: How Hearts and Hibs costs compare to Celtic, Aberdeen & others

By Georgia Goulding
Published 5th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST

How much it costs for fans of each Scottish Premiership club to purchase a season ticket.

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is finally underway after weekend one of results.

Celtic will be looking to extend their title reign to a fourth season, having beaten Rangers to the post last term. Hearts and Hibs have been recruiting this summer as they prepare to throw everything they have at another competitive season in Scotland’s top flight.

After a summer of international football at Euro 2024 and now the Paris Olympics, Premiership fans can enjoy the return of domestic action as they fill the grounds throughout another season of the Premiership.

As supporters return to their respective stadiums, we’ve taken a look at the latest cost of season tickets. How much does it cost Hearts and Hibs fans to watch their teams live, and how do the ticket prices compare to the rest of the league? Take a look below at how much each club is charging this season.

£579

1. Celtic

£579 | SNS Group

£490

2. Dundee

£490 | SNS Group

£430

3. Kilmarnock

£430 | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

£395

4. Motherwell

£395 | SNS Group

