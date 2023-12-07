Hearts were left frustrated after their midweek clash against Rangers as a lone goal from Abdallah Sima secured all three points for the opposition. Despite five shots on target for the Jambos, they were unable to make the Gers pay, but they remain third in the Scottish Premiership with 23 points — one ahead of St Mirren and two in front of Hibs . Rangers boss Philippe Clement admitted his side 'made it difficult for themselves' against a tough Hearts side.

The end of 2023 is approaching but there's still plenty of football to enjoy before the season concludes. The league's star players will be revealed at the end of the term, but who have been impressing the most so far? WhoScored has dropped its current Team of the Season as things stand, based on the highest ranked players in each position. Take a look below at who features in this star-studded 11.