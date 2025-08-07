It was an impressive start to the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign for both Hearts and Hibs as both sides got off to winning starts. Hibs beat Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park thanks to a Kieron Bowie brace, whilst Hearts beat Aberdeen at home thanks to a header from Stuart Findlay and Graeme Shinnie own goal.
After big wins for both Edinburgh clubs, it’s no surprise that the WhoScored best XI from round one has a plethora of Hearts and Hibs players in it. Let’s take a look at the opening weekend’s team of the week from the stats experts:
1. Gk) Max Stryjek (Kilmarnock) - 7.3
The Polish number one kept his side in the game despite being down to 10 men, against his former club Livingston. | SNS Group
2. Rb) Alistair Johnston (Celtic) - 8.4
The Canadian looks to have picked up from where he left off last season with an impressive performance against St Mirren. | SNS Group
3. CB) Liam Scales (Celtic) - 8.5
The Celtic defender played both at centre back and left back during the 1-0 victory over The Saints and looked comfortable in both positions. | SNS Group
4. Cb) Stuart Findlay (Hearts) - 8.4
In his League debut for The Jambos, Findlay looked at home playing at the left side of a back three, he also managed to seal the 2-0 victory for Hearts with a brave header. | SNS Group
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.