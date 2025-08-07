Scottish Premiership team of the week: Hearts stars dominate round one best XI as Hibs ace also named

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST

Three Hearts players make the weekend’s best XI whilst Hibs ace also makes the cut

It was an impressive start to the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign for both Hearts and Hibs as both sides got off to winning starts. Hibs beat Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park thanks to a Kieron Bowie brace, whilst Hearts beat Aberdeen at home thanks to a header from Stuart Findlay and Graeme Shinnie own goal.

After big wins for both Edinburgh clubs, it’s no surprise that the WhoScored best XI from round one has a plethora of Hearts and Hibs players in it. Let’s take a look at the opening weekend’s team of the week from the stats experts:

The Polish number one kept his side in the game despite being down to 10 men, against his former club Livingston.

1. Gk) Max Stryjek (Kilmarnock) - 7.3

The Polish number one kept his side in the game despite being down to 10 men, against his former club Livingston. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Canadian looks to have picked up from where he left off last season with an impressive performance against St Mirren.

2. Rb) Alistair Johnston (Celtic) - 8.4

The Canadian looks to have picked up from where he left off last season with an impressive performance against St Mirren. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Celtic defender played both at centre back and left back during the 1-0 victory over The Saints and looked comfortable in both positions.

3. CB) Liam Scales (Celtic) - 8.5

The Celtic defender played both at centre back and left back during the 1-0 victory over The Saints and looked comfortable in both positions. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
In his League debut for The Jambos, Findlay looked at home playing at the left side of a back three, he also managed to seal the 2-0 victory for Hearts with a brave header.

4. Cb) Stuart Findlay (Hearts) - 8.4

In his League debut for The Jambos, Findlay looked at home playing at the left side of a back three, he also managed to seal the 2-0 victory for Hearts with a brave header. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipKieron BowieAberdeenDundee
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice