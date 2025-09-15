Scottish Premiership Team of the Weekend: Hearts stars dominate best XI after Rangers win, Hibs ace included

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 20:00 BST

Six Jambos and one Hibee were included in the WhoScored Team of the Week

After Hearts’ first league win at Ibrox in over a decade, the Gorgie side dominate WhoScored’s Team of the Weekend.

Lawrence Shankland makes the team after it was his brace against Rangers that sealed the three points for The Jambos. He features up front alongside in-form Hibs man, Kieron Bowie, who also makes the team after scoring against Dundee United.

St Mirren’s Declan John was rated the highest this week following his goal and assist against Falkirk but the rest of the team is dominated by Hearts players. Playing in the traditional 4-4-2 formation, here’s a look at WhoScored’s Team of the Weekend on matchday five:

WhoScored rating - 7.9

1. GK: Alexander Schwolow (Hearts)

WhoScored rating - 7.9 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.3

2. RB: Oisin McEntee (Hearts)

WhoScored rating - 7.3 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 8.0

3. CB: Luke Graham (Dundee)

WhoScored rating - 8.0 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.7

4. CB: Craig Halkett (Hearts)

WhoScored rating - 7.7 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Lawrence ShanklandScottish PremiershipKieron Bowie
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice