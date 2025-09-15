After Hearts’ first league win at Ibrox in over a decade, the Gorgie side dominate WhoScored’s Team of the Weekend.
Lawrence Shankland makes the team after it was his brace against Rangers that sealed the three points for The Jambos. He features up front alongside in-form Hibs man, Kieron Bowie, who also makes the team after scoring against Dundee United.
St Mirren’s Declan John was rated the highest this week following his goal and assist against Falkirk but the rest of the team is dominated by Hearts players. Playing in the traditional 4-4-2 formation, here’s a look at WhoScored’s Team of the Weekend on matchday five: