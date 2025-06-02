Scottish Premiership title odds as Hearts handed major backing and Hibs draw level with Aberdeen chances

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:19 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 09:45 BST

Here are the latest, early odds for next year’s Premiership title winner, including Hearts and Hibs’ chances.

There’s no time like the present and already punters are casting their eye to who will finish where in the 25/26 Premiership season.

For Hearts, a new era is dawning with Derek McInnes installed as head coach and Jamestown Analytics aiding recruitment. Amid proposed investment by Tony Bloom, they will have designs on reclaiming third place that Hibs won in the term past.

Head coach David Gray battled through a shaky start to life in the dugout to inspire a terrific run of form that secured best of the rest status plus Europa League qualifiers. Ladbrokes have already ranked each side’s probability of title glory, with Celtic and Rangers the obvious favourites. But while Aberdeen and Hibs share the same odds, Hearts have been given major backing by the bookmaker to pull off a huge shock. Here’s how the odds look from bottom to top.

1000/1

1. Livingston

1000/1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
1000/1

2. Falkirk

1000/1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
750/1

3. St Mirren

750/1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
750/1

4. Kilmarnock

750/1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AberdeenDavid GrayDerek McInnesPremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice