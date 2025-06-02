There’s no time like the present and already punters are casting their eye to who will finish where in the 25/26 Premiership season.

For Hearts, a new era is dawning with Derek McInnes installed as head coach and Jamestown Analytics aiding recruitment. Amid proposed investment by Tony Bloom, they will have designs on reclaiming third place that Hibs won in the term past.

Head coach David Gray battled through a shaky start to life in the dugout to inspire a terrific run of form that secured best of the rest status plus Europa League qualifiers. Ladbrokes have already ranked each side’s probability of title glory, with Celtic and Rangers the obvious favourites. But while Aberdeen and Hibs share the same odds, Hearts have been given major backing by the bookmaker to pull off a huge shock. Here’s how the odds look from bottom to top.