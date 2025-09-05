Scottish Premiership top goalscorers odds as Hearts and Hibs stars rank amongst golden boot favourites

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 5th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST

Hearts and Hibs stars rank amongst the favourites for the golden boot in Scotland.

Hearts and Hibs stars will be amongst those vying to be named the top sharpshooter in Scotland come next May.

The Premiership is off and running, with the transfer window shut, and teams having their sides set in stone for the first half of the campaign. Tynecastle head coach Derek McInnes and Easter Road counterpart David Gray both have firepower aplenty to pick from.

Lawrence Shankland will be expected to enjoy a strong season in maroon while hopes are high for what a fully fit Kieron Bowie can achieved at Hibs, amongst others in both Hearts and Hibs camps. League sponsors, William Hill, have listed their official top goalscorer odds with plenty of capital club options to pick from. Here’s who they fancy to win the golden boot.

80/1

1. Zac Sapsford

80/1 | SNS Group

80/1

2. Calvin Miller

80/1 | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

66/1

3. Robbie Muirhead

66/1 | SNS Group

66/1

4. Bruce Anderson

66/1 | SNS Group

