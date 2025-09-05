Hearts and Hibs stars will be amongst those vying to be named the top sharpshooter in Scotland come next May.
The Premiership is off and running, with the transfer window shut, and teams having their sides set in stone for the first half of the campaign. Tynecastle head coach Derek McInnes and Easter Road counterpart David Gray both have firepower aplenty to pick from.
Lawrence Shankland will be expected to enjoy a strong season in maroon while hopes are high for what a fully fit Kieron Bowie can achieved at Hibs, amongst others in both Hearts and Hibs camps. League sponsors, William Hill, have listed their official top goalscorer odds with plenty of capital club options to pick from. Here’s who they fancy to win the golden boot.