Scottish Premiership's deadliest duos: The players who combined most in 23/24 including Hearts & Hibs pairs

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 27th May 2024, 19:00 BST

Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and more feature in this list of players who combined the most with assists for goals last season.

Scottish football has seen its share of deadly attacking duos in the past where two players find themselves on the same wavelength more often than not and are able to contribute with goals.

This season has been no different with many clubs having two players who combined more than any other in their team throughout the campaign. Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Ross County all feature on this list of deadly duos.

According to data from football statistics site WhoScored, these pairs all linked up on three occasions each last season and although it was a Celtic pair who clearly had the best connection there were plenty of link-ups elsewhere:

1. Kyogo Furuhashi & Matt O'Riley

The central midfielder and the striker combined for six Premiership goals with O'Riley assisting Kyogo three times

1. Kyogo Furuhashi & Matt O'Riley

The central midfielder and the striker combined for six Premiership goals with O'Riley assisting Kyogo three times

The Japanese attacker returned the favour to his teammate and assisted the Dane for three of his own goals

2. Matt O'Riley & Kyogo Furuhashi

The Japanese attacker returned the favour to his teammate and assisted the Dane for three of his own goals

Miovski was Aberdeen's star man once again and although Duk didn't hit the heights of his first season at Pittodrie he still combined well with his attack partner when they played together

3. Bojan Miovski & Duk

Miovski was Aberdeen's star man once again and although Duk didn't hit the heights of his first season at Pittodrie he still combined well with his attack partner when they played together

Kilmarnock clearly wouldn't have reached the heights they did this season without these two and it was Armstrong who provided the most assist to the Welsh forward

4. Marley Watkins & Daniel Armstrong

Kilmarnock clearly wouldn't have reached the heights they did this season without these two and it was Armstrong who provided the most assist to the Welsh forward

