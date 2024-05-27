Scottish football has seen its share of deadly attacking duos in the past where two players find themselves on the same wavelength more often than not and are able to contribute with goals.

This season has been no different with many clubs having two players who combined more than any other in their team throughout the campaign. Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Ross County all feature on this list of deadly duos.

According to data from football statistics site WhoScored, these pairs all linked up on three occasions each last season and although it was a Celtic pair who clearly had the best connection there were plenty of link-ups elsewhere:

1 . Kyogo Furuhashi & Matt O'Riley The central midfielder and the striker combined for six Premiership goals with O'Riley assisting Kyogo three times

2 . Matt O'Riley & Kyogo Furuhashi The Japanese attacker returned the favour to his teammate and assisted the Dane for three of his own goals

3 . Bojan Miovski & Duk Miovski was Aberdeen's star man once again and although Duk didn't hit the heights of his first season at Pittodrie he still combined well with his attack partner when they played together