Where to Hibs and Hearts rank in the Scottish Premiership disciplinary table for the 2022/23 season so far?

Scottish Premiership’s dirtiest teams: Hearts and Hibs record compared to Celtic, Rangers & more - gallery

How the disciplinary table in Scotland’s top flight looks this season and how the two Edinburgh clubs compare to the likes of Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and St Mirren

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:50 GMT

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is 28 games in with Hearts currently sitting third in the league table and Hibs chasing them down from fourth.

There are just four matches remaining before the split with the Jambos travelling to Pittordire this weekend and the Hibees at Celtic Park before the first international break of 2023. The two Edinburgh clubs might be sitting third and fourth in the league table, but where do they sit in the disciplinary table for the season so far?

Using statistics from Transfermarkt, this is how the Scottish Premiership disciplinary table looks ahead of this weekend’s games, ranked from dirtiest to cleanest:

Yellow cards = 70, Red cards = 4 (0 as result of a second yellow card)

1. St Johnstone - 90 points

Yellow cards = 70, Red cards = 4 (0 as result of a second yellow card)

Yellow cards = 63, Red cards = 6 (2 as result of a second yellow card)

2. St Mirren - 89 points

Yellow cards = 63, Red cards = 6 (2 as result of a second yellow card)

Yellow cards = 55, Red cards = 7 (2 as result of a second yellow card)

3. Livingston - 86 points

Yellow cards = 55, Red cards = 7 (2 as result of a second yellow card)

Yellow cards = 66, Red cards = 2 (0 as result of a second yellow card)

4. Motherwell - 76 points

Yellow cards = 66, Red cards = 2 (0 as result of a second yellow card)

