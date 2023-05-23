News you can trust since 1873
Scottish Premiership’s dirtiest teams: how Hearts & Hibs compare to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and more - gallery

Where the two Edinburgh clubs sit in league’s disciplinary table and how their record compares to the other ten teams.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:20 BST

There are just two rounds of Scottish Premiership fixtures remaining this season with Hearts and Hibs both chasing European football next season.

The two Edinburgh clubs are up against Aberdeen and St Mirren in the top six as all four compete for third and fourth place behind champions Celtic and second place Rangers. There are other tables to look at as well as the league table though, and the fair play table certainly makes for interesting reading.

Per football statistics site Transfermarkt, who use a points based system to determine standings, here is how the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership disciplinary table looks with two games left to go:

Yellow cards = 83, Second yellow cards = 0, Red cards = 5

1. St Johnstone - 108 points

Yellow cards = 83, Second yellow cards = 0, Red cards = 5

Yellow cards = 69, Second yellow cards = 2, Red cards = 7

2. St Mirren - 98 points

Yellow cards = 69, Second yellow cards = 2, Red cards = 7

Yellow cards = 67, Second yellow cards = 3, Red cards = 7

3. Livingston - 98 points

Yellow cards = 67, Second yellow cards = 3, Red cards = 7

Yellow cards = 75, Second yellow cards = 1, Red cards = 3

4. Hibernian - 86 points

Yellow cards = 75, Second yellow cards = 1, Red cards = 3

