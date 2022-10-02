Scouting restructure at Hearts after key figure exits Tynecastle

He has joined the Mexican club CF Monterrey as director of soccer analytics 16 months after leaving Rangers for Tynecastle Park. The job he leaves behind has been split into two separate positions – technical scout and data analyst. Both offer immediate starts and report directly to Hearts’ head of recruitment, Will Lancefield.

The Edinburgh club want to appoint suitable candidates in time for them to assess potential signing targets ahead of the January transfer window. The jobs are permanent and full-time and whoever is hired will be heavily involved in Hearts’ future recruitment plans with manager Robbie Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage.

Brown posted on social media to confirm his exit for Mexico. He admitted the move was not something he anticipated. “Not one for tweeting, usually... But after a busy transfer window, I made the decision to embark on an exciting new challenge, and I'm excited to be the Director of Soccer Analytics for @Rayados,” he said.

“Didn't expect to be leaving @JamTarts so soon, but only have great things to say about the club. Working with Joe, Will, the gaffer, and all the staff was an absolute pleasure. I now get to watch on as a fan as the club embark on their European adventure.

“With Jake, Tom, Declan and Andrew already in place, and two new positions advertised, performance and recruitment analysis at Hearts is in great hands. Looking forward to the next time I come back to the UK and visiting Tynecastle.”