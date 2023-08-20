Danni Findlay got the opener against her former club before Kathleen McGovern continued her brilliant start to life in the Gorgie with a goal in both halves. It was a solid performance from the hosts as they cruised to another win to keep their 100% in the SWPL1 going. However, assistant manager Sean Burt felt that his side could have performed better.

“We wanted maximum points from this fixture, to get confidence as high as possible moving into the Rangers game,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. There are elements in both games that we want to do better, that’s the message that Eva [Olid] has given and that’s the message that we all want to strive to achieve. We want to set our standards high and that players turn up. We said at the end that we demand a nine and a 10 if they rate their own performance and today I felt we were nowhere near that. However, it’s three points.”

It was a frustrating opening exchanges for the hosts as they tried to get themselves in front. Hearts should have gone ahead 14 minutes in as Georgia Timms dispossessed one of the defenders which allowed McGovern to whip a brilliant ball into Lockwood. However, the 25-year-old was unable to convert her chance and sent her effort wide inside the box. Timms was next to go close just after the 30 minute mark as she sent a header just wide of the target from Lockwood’s cross. The breakthrough finally came for Hearts just before half-time as Emma Brownlie smashed a free-kick against the bar but Findlay was in the right place at the right time to convert the loose ball. The hosts added another just before the break as McGovern headed home from Ciara Grant’s free-kick to give themselves a comfortable 2-0 at the halfway point.

It was the perfect start for Hearts as they added a third almost immediately. McGovern with a free-kick just outside the box smashed the ball into the bottom corner to get her second of the day. Esther Morgan almost got a fourth shortly after as her dipped effort just outside the box was brilliantly tipped over by Megan Sidey. McGovern was close to completing her hat-trick midway through the half as she saw her free-kick well saved by the ‘keeper. Dundee United almost pulled one back with 10 minutes to go as Olivia Hurrell saw a distanced effort smash against the bar. Despite the late scare, Hearts managed to see out the game to get their second win on the bounce.