Sean Clare set to get an extended run in Hearts team

Sean Clare will be recalled to Hearts’ starting line-up for tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Premiership trip to St Mirren. The 22-year-old winger could subsequently get a run of games if he impresses manager Craig Levein.

Clare has started only twice since joining Hearts as a free agent in September – against Hibs last month and then Celtic three weeks ago.

Craig Levein says Sean Clare has 'plenty to give'

At the time of signing, he was still recovering from ankle surgery following an injury sustained at former club Sheffield Wednesday. He is now fully fit but needs more game time to flourish and Levein is ready to give him the opportunity.

“Sean will play on Saturday. He’s got a lot more to give,” said the manager. “I see quite a lot of things in training that make me feel good.

“He just needs to play now and he’s at the point I’m ready to start him. He’s not a player I know particularly well, like Steven Naismith and Christophe Berra, so I don’t want to throw him in too early after injury and cause him to suffer from confidence issues. He’s still a young player who hasn’t had a lot of football in his life so I want to find the best way of bringing him into the team. As well as getting him up to full speed, I want him to be able to help and contribute to victories. He’s slowly improving and adjusting to a slightly different type of football from what he was used to in England.”

Levein confirmed that trialist Killian Colombie has arrived in Edinburgh to train with Hearts reserves. The French winger is at Iona College in America and is trying to find a route into professional football.

“He is just a young lad who came in from one of the clubs we know in America,” explained Levein. “He played in a bounce game and did okay but he’s not immediate first-team material.”