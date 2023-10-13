Today, we’ll look at the cheapest adult season tickets for all 42 clubs from the Scottish Premiership to Scottish League Two ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The 2023/24 football season in Scotland is well underway. Clubs such as Celtic and St. Mirren have enjoyed excellent starts to the campaign, while Rangers, Hibs and St. Johnstone have struggled thus far.

In this piece, however, we won’t be examining each club’s performance in their respective divisions - instead, we will be listing the cheapest adult season ticket price for every outfit from the Scottish Premiership to Scottish League Two.