Season ticket prices - all 42 Scottish clubs compared including Hibs, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers & rivals

Today, we’ll look at the cheapest adult season tickets for all 42 clubs from the Scottish Premiership to Scottish League Two ahead of the 2023/24 season.

By Jimmy Johnson, Martyn Simpson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

The 2023/24 football season in Scotland is well underway. Clubs such as Celtic and St. Mirren have enjoyed excellent starts to the campaign, while Rangers, Hibs and St. Johnstone have struggled thus far.

In this piece, however, we won’t be examining each club’s performance in their respective divisions - instead, we will be listing the cheapest adult season ticket price for every outfit from the Scottish Premiership to Scottish League Two.

So, which clubs in Scotland give you the most value for your money with their season tickets? Let’s take a look - starting with the cheapest and ending with the most expensive. Can you guess who will find themselves at the top of our list?

Cheapest adult season ticket = £155

1. Edinburgh City

Cheapest adult season ticket = £155

Cheapest adult season ticket = £155

2. Bonnyrigg Rose

Cheapest adult season ticket = £155

Cheapest adult season ticket = £165

3. Elgin City

Cheapest adult season ticket = £165

Cheapest adult season ticket = £180

4. Stenhousemuir

Cheapest adult season ticket = £180

