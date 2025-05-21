Derek McInnes is preparing for season 2025/26 as the new Tynecastle head coach

The summer rebuild at Tynecastle Park continued today with confirmation that Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis is joining Hearts. The 24-year-old left Slovakian side Zemplín Michalovce as a free agent and signed a pre-contract to continue his career under the new Hearts head coach Derek McInnes. His three-year deal will take effect next month.

Comfortable on the left flank but also able to operate on the right or through the middle, Kyziridis is a goalscoring forward who struck 16 goals and claimed eight assists in 26 appearances this season. His move was approved by McInnes following the manager’s appointment by Hearts on Monday.

The Edinburgh club also intend to sign another wide player and are close to agreeing a deal for the Kazakhstan internationalist Islam Chesnokov. They are also identifying potential midfield targets. In addition to those plans, the Belgian striker Elton Kabangu is set to finalise a permanent transfer to Hearts after spending the second half of the season on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise.

Kyziridis is the second summer signing in Gorgie following Norwegian defender Christian Borchgrevink. The right-back signed a pre-contract deal to leave Valerenga and will report to Riccarton for pre-season training next month. Hearts confirmed that winger Barrie McKay and midfielder Jorge Grant will officially leave at the end of this month when their contracts expire. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon and captain Lawrence Shankland have been offered extensions.

Kyziridis was reared in PAOK Salonika’s youth programme in his homeland, however he moved on and made a senior debut with Iraklis in 2019. He then signed for Volos before heading to Slovakia to join ViOn Zlaté Moravce. After that came two years at the Hungarian club Debrecen, during which he was loaned to Mura in Slovenia. Kyziridis joined Zemplín last August and is a player identified through Hearts’ partnership with sports recruitment firm Jamestown Analytics.

Tynecastle officials issued a statement confirming Kyziridis’ signing. It read: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club is pleased to confirm the pre-contract signing of Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis. The 24-year-old will join the Jambos on a three-year deal in the summer, subject to Scottish FA approval, following the expiration of his contract with Slovak top flight side MFK Zemplin Michalovce.

“A pacey, direct attacker with an eye for goal, Alexandros has been one of Slovakian football’s success stories, finishing this campaign second top of the Slovak First Football League goalscoring charts. He scored 16 goals in all competitions and can boast of 23 goal involvements in 28 games this season.

From PAOK to Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia and now Scotland

“Predominantly a left-sided winger, Alexandros is a product of the youth system of Greek giants PAOK. He made his professional debut for fellow Greek outfit Iraklis in 2018/19 before helping Volos retain their Greek Super League status the following year.

“He began a two-year spell in Slovakia in 2020, joining FC ViOn Zlate Moravce. His first campaign was a successful one as Alexandros inspired the side to a fifth-place top flight finish, and play-off qualification for a UEFA Conference League spot. Although ViOn were edged out in the final after extra time, Alexandros bagged four goals across the semis and final.

“The following season was more challenging as ViOn finished in the league’s Relegation Group, but after avoiding the drop Alexandros was named in the Slovak First Football League’s U21 Team of the Season. His form caught the eye of Debrecen, one of Hungary’s most successful clubs, and in 2022/23 he was on the move. Alexandros’ debut campaign in Hungary ended with Debrecen finishing third in the top league, securing European football qualifiers.

“That was followed up in 2023/24 by narrowly missing out, by one league place, on another crack at Europe but Alexandros did get his first taste of European football that year as Debrecen navigated through R2 of Conference League qualifying before being eliminated in R3 by Rapid Vienna.

“Slovakia came calling once again and Alexandros returned to the Slovak top flight at the start of this season with Zemplin Michalovce. Although a finish in the Championship Group would evade Zemplínčania by only two points, Alexandros has enjoyed a standout season. Steering them away from the drop and to the top of the Relegation Group – and with it a play-off place for European qualification - he notched 16 goals in 28 appearances, recorded seven assists, and is second across the entire Slovak top tier for goals scored.

“Alexandros now follows in the footsteps of countrymen Takis Fyssas and Christos Karipidis in bringing Greece to Gorgie, and we look forward to welcoming him to Tynecastle Park in June.”

