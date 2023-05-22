Several former Hearts and Hibs figures among next Dundee manager favourites with ex-Celtic and Rangers men
The Dens Park outfit will be joining the two Edinburgh clubs in the Scottish Premiership next season and are currently looking for a new head coach.
Hearts and Hibs have two crucial Scottish Premiership matches ahead of them to secure European football for next season as they compete with Aberdeen and St Mirren.
Next season will see them joined in the top flight by Dundee, who won the Scottish Championship, and there could very well be a familiar face in the opposition dugout at Tynecastle or Easter Road. Scottish bookmakers McBookie have released odds on who will be the next permanent Dundee manager and there are several former Hearts and Hibs coaches and players on the list.
Here are the latest odds on who will be the next Dundee FC head coach: