Hearts and Hibs have two crucial Scottish Premiership matches ahead of them to secure European football for next season as they compete with Aberdeen and St Mirren.

Next season will see them joined in the top flight by Dundee, who won the Scottish Championship, and there could very well be a familiar face in the opposition dugout at Tynecastle or Easter Road. Scottish bookmakers McBookie have released odds on who will be the next permanent Dundee manager and there are several former Hearts and Hibs coaches and players on the list.