Several Hearts players close to international honours following Nathaniel Atkinson's Australia call-up

Taking the field against Japan or Saudi Arabia in forthcoming World Cup qualifiers will see Atkinson join Craig Gordon, Michael Smith, Stephen Kingsley, John Souttar, Ben Woodburn, Liam Boyce, Gary Mackay-Steven and Barrie McKay in holding full caps for their respective countries.

Several others at Riccarton are being touted for international honours as a result of Hearts’ impressive first season back in the cinch Premiership.

A Scotland recall for Kingsley as a versatile left-sided defender might already have happened but for the high-profile exploits of Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney. Likewise forward Barrie McKay, who is behind John McGinn and Ryan Christie for attacking midfield berths.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson preparing for training at Riccarton.

Centre-back Craig Halkett is another watched by Scotland coach Steve Clarke lately. Then there is Atkinson’s compatriot Cammy Devlin, who might also be celebrating a maiden call-up from Australia coach Graham Arnold if a hamstring injury hadn’t sidelined him.

“I think he was in the provisional squad, which has about 60-odd players,” smiled Robbie Neilson, the Hearts manager. “I don't think he will be far away. He just needs to get himself fit and get into the next one.

“Craig Halkett has been doing very well. Ultimately it's up to Steve to decide. He has decided to pick some other players so Craig needs to continue doing what he's doing. If he does that, then he will be asking more questions for the next squad.

“Both him and Kingsley have done very well. We have some big games coming up – a chance to get into Europe and win a cup – if they can do that it will raise their stock even more and give Steve more questions.”

Big Hearts day takes place on Saturday as Hearts host Livingston buoyed by Nathaniel Atkinson's international call-up.

Atkinson’s progress to the Socceroos comes just two months since he joined Hearts from Melbourne City. “We're really pleased,” explained Neilson. “We spoke to him when we were trying to sign him about coming here, playing for Hearts, raising his profile and trying to get into the national team. He has managed to do that.

“I still think there's a lot of development within him as a player. It's two big games for Australia, Saudi Arabia and Japan, both first and second in their group. It's two games they've got to win, really. It's great he is getting an opportunity to be part of it.

“He will leave after our game against Livingston on Saturday and he'll return on the Wednesday before we play Ross County. From our perspective, we aren't losing him for any key games which is good.

“When he came here he had finished his season so he should be fresh for the rest of the season anyway. He hasn't had a full season to play through. We are delighted he is going away and hopefully he comes back fully fit ready to kick on again.”

The call-up gives Atkinson another two mammoth matches to add to the calendar as things begin to intensify at club level. The climax to the domestic season promises much for Hearts as they pursue European football and Scottish Cup success.

A 13-point lead in third place makes them overwhelming favourites to finish there and secure the Premiership’s highest ranking European spot. Next month brings a Scottish Cup semi-final against Edinburgh rivals Hibs just one week after the clubs meet in the league at Tynecastle Park.

It creates an exciting build-up to the final few weeks of the campaign with Neilson and fellow coaches eager to ensure players retain full focus.

“The game last week in the cup [against St Mirren] and getting through was brilliant for us,” he said. “It keeps the motivation going as well for the players. When you’ve got a 13-point lead in the league then sometimes players can take their eye off it a wee bit. With these games coming up, they have to be at it and I’m delighted about that.”

The derby double header naturally stands out as one players want to participate in. “They are all desperate to be involved. It is going to be a brilliant week but we have to make sure we go into it in form and make sure we don’t get distracted by that. We have to focus on Livingston this Saturday,” cautioned Neilson.

“We should have a couple of injured lads back for the weekend. Then we have the international break and we should have others back after that. They are starting to come back and during this period of the season we are just ticking over training-wise, so hopefully we don’t pick up too many and we should have at least two back at the weekend.”

The rewards on offer for completing Hearts’ mission are considerable. Overcoming Hibs in the cup semi-final will almost certainly guarantee European group stage football until November next season in either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

The added bonus of around £3m simply for taking part is also rather appealing. “It would be huge but it would also be huge to knock Hibs out the cup and get to the final,” Neilson pointed out.

“If you asked them what they would rather do, get to the Conference League or put Hibs out the cup, I’m pretty sure what 99.9 per cent of the Hearts fans would pick. The most important thing is winning that game. Whatever comes as a result of that, so be it.”

