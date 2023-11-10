Several key factors set to determine Hearts' fate at Motherwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Entering a two-week international break following a defeat at club level is the scenario everybody in football wants to avoid. Those two weeks drag out to the point of torture if players and coaches are left awaiting the chance for redemption when domestic business resumes.

The mood music around Hearts lately has been somewhat gloomy in any case after an inconsistent run of results. Questions are being asked of management and directors with some fans growing increasingly irritated. So, Saturday's trip to Motherwell carries plenty significance ahead of international fortnight.

Sitting fifth in the Premiership table, the club need points to close the gap on third-placed St Mirren and get their campaign back on track. Four wins in the last 13 games in all competitions is not a record anyone at Tynecastle Park will be shouting about. Motherwell also need a result after failing to win any of their last eight matches - two draws and six defeats leaving them with problems of their own to solve.

Hearts head to Fir Park knowing several factors are key to the outcome of this fixture. They need a strong start with impetus and aggression, they want to dominate possession and control the game, plus they need a clinical edge to convert any chances in the attacking third of the pitch.

Head coach Steven Naismith points to the home victory over Livingston last midweek as evidence of what he desires from his team. They enjoyed 77 per cent of possession and hit 25 attempts at the opposition goal, 10 of which landed on target. Kenneth Vargas' late winner secured a 1-0 win which did not accurately reflect Hearts' level of authority during the 90 minutes.

Replicating that kind of performance and ball manipulation away from home is a different matter, particularly at Fir Park when Motherwell are desperate for points to service their own needs. Manager Stuart Kettlewell oversaw a 1-0 win at Tynecastle back on 3 September as his team began the campaign with six victories from their first nine games in all competitions. However, they have not won since.

Naismith explained to the Edinburgh News why Saturday's encounter should not bear much resemblance to that previous meeting between the clubs in Gorgie. "I think this one will be totally different to the game earlier in the season," he said. "We had midweek [European] games and then matches at the weekend and the impact it had on us. Motherwell started the season really well and were full of confidence. Their recent run hasn't been the greatest for them but I think they have been unfortunate in a few of the games.

"I was at their game against Ross County and they did well to come back in that one [from 3-1 down with seven minutes left to draw 3-3]. Ross County could have been three or four up in the first half but Motherwell were streetwise enough and managed to get through the tough period. In the second half, they fought their way back into the game. The attitude of not giving up was there. The games have been close as much as their results haven't been great. This will be a different game.

"We want to have more of what we did in the Livingston game - a bit more control, attacking and be on the front foot. I think that is how the game will go. Both teams do want to play and build up, so whoever gets control of that early on should potentially have more attacking threat. From the Livingston game, the biggest thing is: If we can take one of our chances earlier, then it changes the dynamic of the game."

Motherwell's favoured 3-5-2 system mirrors the formation Hearts employed in their last three fixtures - twice against Rangers and once against Livingston. Naismith must decide whether to revert to a four-man defence at Fir Park or stick with the back three. He knows what to expect from Kettlewell in a tactical sense and Hearts will do plenty homework before travelling west.

A member of the Riccarton coaching staff watched Motherwell fight back from 2-0 down at St Johnstone on Tuesday night, another game which highlighted the resilience of Kettlewell's side. An intriguing encounter is in prospect this weekend with both teams set up to take control of the ball as a principle.

"The systems might not be the same but, given the way Motherwell have built up, the manager has definitely pushed for them to do that and they have done it well," observed Naismith. "If teams want the ball in a game, whoever gets it and makes the better decisions with it dictates who is going to have control and be more offensive. In most games in this league, that is what you have to do first of all."

Hearts will reference their display against Livingston and the level of possession they enjoyed as part of their preparations. They will hope midfielder Alex Lowry's return-to-play protocol continues without an issue after he was taken off as a concussion substitute in the final minutes against Livingston. His creative influence can be an important influence on Naismith's team.