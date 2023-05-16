SFA confirm the hearing date for Peter Haring's appeal as Hearts wait to learn if he can face Aberdeen

Hearts’ appeal against Peter Haring’s red card at St Mirren will be heard by an independent panel this week. The Scottish Football Association have confirmed that the hearing will take place tomorrow, Wednesday May 17, after which Haring will learn his fate.

The Austrian was dismissed by referee David Dickinson for a sliding challenge on St Mirren’s Mark O’Hara having been deemed guilty of serious foul play. As it stands, he is automatically suspended for Hearts’ crucial European showdown with Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park this Saturday.

The Edinburgh club lodged appeal documents with the SFA on Monday claiming the Austrian was wrongly sent off. They hope to see the decision overturned by the independent panel, which the SFA have convened quickly. Haring must wait to learn his fate and hope he is free to face Aberdeen.

Hearts recovered from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 with St Mirren, with Haring’s foul on O’Hara coming in the second half when the scoreline was 2-1. The midfielder accepted that he impeded his St Mirren counterpart but was astonished to see Dickinson brandish a straight red card. Following a VAR review, the referee’s decision stood.

The visitors found themselves reduced to 10 men having just got themselves back into the match through Josh Ginnelly’s goal. The injustice was felt keenly in the away end as more than 1,500 Hearts fans screamed their disgust at the match officials. Ginnelly won a stoppage-time penalty which Lawrence Shankland converted to rescue a point, but frustration at Haring’s dismissal saw Tynecastle officials take action yesterday morning.

