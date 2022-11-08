The Englishman was shown a straight for a tackle on Motherwell ’s Callum Slattery red five minutes before half time in the 3-2 victory at Tynecastle on Sunday. Manager Robbie Neilson explained after the game how referee Kevin Clancy thought the tackle was high. However, Hearts saw it differently and used that as the basis for their appeal.

“We just felt that it wasn’t serious foul play,” said Neilson after the game. “We felt his foot was low. He catches the guy on the foot, fair enough. It’s a reckless tackle but it’s not serious foul play.”

However, the SFA upheld Clancy’s decision. That means Grant, who was also sent off against FC Zurich earlioer in the season, not only misses the trip to face Rangers Ibrox on Wednesday, but will also be out of Saturday’s game at home to Livingston. The Premiership then takes a break due to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and resumed in late December.