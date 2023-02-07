Sheffield Wednesday open contract talks to keep Callum Paterson after rejecting a six-figure bid from Hearts

Discussions are now underway with Paterson and his representatives with his current agreement due to expire at the end of the season. Hearts want to bring him back to Tynecastle Park and made three offers during the January transfer window. The last one came on deadline day and was worth a six-figure sum, but Wednesday refused all three.

Darren Moore, the manager at Hillsborough, said his club would only sell Paterson if the price was right. He remains hopeful that the player will agree to extend his stay in England rather than walk away as a free agent.

Paterson has started five of Wednesday’s last seven matches and scored the winning goal in their 1-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. That result kept Moore’s side top of League One on goal difference as they chase automatic promotion to England’s Championship.

Hearts could offer Paterson a pre-contract to rejoin his formative club this summer, although they may need to await the outcome of his talks with Wednesday. The Edinburgh club believe he would add considerable pace and strength to the team having left Gorgie in 2017 to join Cardiff City.

He moved on to South Yorkshire in 2020 and remains a valuable commodity there given his ability to play a number of different positions.

