Sheffield Wednesday ready to sell Hearts target Callum Paterson if the price is right

The Edinburgh club lodged two bids aimed at bringing the 28-year-old back to Scotland this month. Wednesday have yet to accept but know that Paterson can leave for free when his contract expires this summer.

Moore stated today that Paterson could be sold if the price is right and that Wednesday could still agree a deal before the January transfer window closes. “It depends what it is,” said Moore. “Every single player, as much as you want to keep them, has a price on his head. So you can never say never. So if I was to say no [to any chance of a deal] I’d be showing unprofessionalism because I understand the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course we want to keep him and maintain things here with what he’s doing, but you’ll never hear me saying that he’s staying because everyone has their price. He’s doing really well and long may that continue.”

Paterson has started four of Wednesday’s last six games and is still a valued member of their squad in England’s League One. However, his future has become the subject of constant speculation since Hearts’ interest became public last month.

Officials at Tynecastle are content to wait a little longer to see whether a deal can be struck for the versatile 28-year-old, who emerged from the Riccarton youth academy in 2012 and became a first-team mainstay. He joined Cardiff City in 2017 before moving on to Wednesday in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paterson’s contract at Hillsborough is in its final six months so he is now able to talk to other clubs about a potential deal for next season.