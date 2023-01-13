The Wednesday manager Darren Moore discussed the matter with his Hearts counterpart Robbie Neilson and stressed that he has no intention of letting Paterson leave this month. The 28-year-old is out of contract this summer and Neilson wants to lure him back to his formative club.

Moore believes Paterson is “open” to signing a new contract with the English League One side, but Hearts won’t intend to simply let the matter rest. Their two official bids so far are unlikely to be the end of their advances.

Moore explained today that his chat with Neilson was cordial and helped him understand the situation. He asked the Hearts manager to phone him last week as speculation over the Edinburgh club’s pursuit of Paterson intensified.

“I had a phone call from Robbie about 40 minutes after the press conference last week,” said Moore. “I had a really good chat and I get on with him really well. It was a good chat and I understand the situation.

“That’s the only thing I see at this moment in time. He’s with us, he’s in the building and he’s staying put. I don’t see any reason or anything outside of that to talk about. If I did feel there was anything to discuss or allude to, I would do, but there isn’t. Robbie and I had a great chat last week after the press conference, he’s doing great work up there and that’s all I’ve got to say.”

On Paterson, Moore added: “He’s experienced, he’s headstrong, focused. When he steps in to perform his work ethic and desire is really good and he has wonderful respect from the group. I see no problem with Pato in terms of where he’s at and understanding the situation. I understand the situation and it doesn’t come in as a distraction with where we’re at.”

When questioned on a possible new deal for the player, Moore said: “He’s open to it. That’s something that is dealt with internally at the football club. For Callum and for where we’re at for the moment, we’re remaining professional and respecting the situation. I can’t talk about all the possibilities because that would be me surmising. We won’t get distracted and we’ll keep our heads focused.”

