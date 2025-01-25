Shock at Hearts as former goalkeeper dies aged 45

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Hearts goalkeeper Anthony Basso has tragically passed away aged 45. The club paid tribute to the Frenchman, who joined from Auxerre in 2007 and stayed in Edinburgh until 2009.

A social media post from Hearts read: “Everyone at Hearts is saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Anthony Basso. The Frenchman made eight first-team appearances during his spell as a Jambo between 2007-09. Our thoughts are with Anthony’s family and friends during this time.”

Basso was a popular figure in the Tynecastle dressing room who also enjoyed spells in Italy with Udinese, Norway with Viking Stavanger and Switzerland with Yverdon-Sport during his career.