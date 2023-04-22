News you can trust since 1873
'Should have been 8 or 9, Devlin back to his best, Aberdeen we're coming for you': Hearts fans react to 6-1 win over Ross County

Hearts finally returned to winning ways with a dominant 6-1 victory over Ross County at Tynecastle Park.

By Craig Fowler
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 15:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 15:10 BST

Here’s how the fans reacted to a tremendous result and performance on social media:

@lucas_gibbo: “Should’ve been 8 or 9 today but none the less the best I’ve seen hearts play this season. 30 shots. The type of football the fans have been wanting to see all season.”

@andyhmfcc: "I’d like to apologise to mr naismith for everything i said last week.”

Alex Cochrane celebrates with Cammy Devlin after scoring to put Hearts 1-0 up at Tynecastle park. Picture: SNS
@acd_1994: "Brilliant Hearts, well done. Naisy was making some noise on the touchline. Kuol sat in the dugout at the end holding his head instead of going over with the test of the boys was telling though.”

@SuperJoeSavage: "Marvellous performance boys that's all we want, that every single match until the season ends.”

@FMJambo51: "First time I’ve seen Hearts play well in a long time.”

@moj1874: "@AberdeenFC. We’re coming for you.”

@Amoruso1998: "What a difference Cochrane and Ginnelly made today. Best tempo I’ve seen is bring to a game in quite some time. Oda certainly is a project but has something to offer in certain matches like these. Devlin back to his best contributing further up the park. Shankland!”

@CalumTaylor19: "Much more like it today. Good attitude, high intensity and everyone playing for each other. Haring and Oda, in particular, were superb I thought.”

@HeartsGoals: "Where the f*** was that last weekend!? Infuriating. We move on. Shankland unstoppable. Ginnelly underrated. Cochrane class. Always Hearts.”

@TheOldCastleRo1: "What a tempo. Pressing straight away to win it before lovely interplay between the midfield. Helps when you don’t have a midfielder shuffling around demanding it in the wrong places.”

