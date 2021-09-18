'Should have signed a striker' - Hearts fans react to frustrating draw with Ross County

Hearts fans at Ross County. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

@ThisMyStoryPod: “Mental to think that no one could genuinely argue if we sat top with 6 wins from 6. Two points dropped again today.”

@AidxnR_: “We need to start turning these draws into wins but still undefeated.”

@shill07: “How we didn’t win this in the first half 3-4 absolute sitters we missed should of been out of sight in the 1st half and almost cost us right at the end need to finish teams like Ross County all day long . But still undefeated cmon the Hearts”

@DN_MattLeslie: “Opportunity lost by the sounds of it. Always felt we should have signed a new striker in the transfer window that's just gone. Good though Liam Boyce is, he needs quality supporting him up front.”

@TS_Nicoll: “Some battle up in Dingwall. 63% of possession and 17 shots at goal tells you that Hearts had more of the game, but a fair number of good chances wasted and it feels like two points dropped. Definitely prefer us playing three at the back. Two winnable home games up next!”

@scottishxavi82: “Really really need to start taking these chances. So profligate.County’s goals shouldn’t have mattered here. I guess being 2-1 down and pulling it back is something.But we need more. Much more. As you were & back to Tynie next weekend - hopefully we can actually get a home win!”

@DMcIver22: “Very frustrating. Draw probably fair result as, despite us having 90% of the chances, they looked very dangerous going forward. But that statement itself is a worry. It's clear changing the 3-4-3 is a bad idea. Devlin looked good, McKay did well - GMS cannot play next week.”

@Liamr1874: “Another game full of wasted chances these types of games have cost us for years

@CalumTaylor19: “Another missed opportunity following on from last week. Six points a must from the next two games now. Anything less and the positive start isn’t going to mean much.”