Should Hearts follow Ajax's lead and restore a lost piece of history?

The Dutch club have decided how to mark their 125th anniversary

With Ajax permanently reverting to their classic club badge from 2025 to mark their 125th anniversary, there are some Hearts fans who would like their club to follow suit. The Tynecastle side are 150 years old this year so we are asking supporters if they would like another piece of history restored in Gorgie.

Hearts’ current badge has been used on shirts and merchandise since the late 1990s. The style of lettering was changed in a modernisation attempt without supporters being consulted. Many were sad to see the old traditional crest lost. The club recently reincarnated an old sign outside their spiritual home, the name of which reverted to Tynecastle Park in 2017 having been called Tynecastle Stadium for the previous 20 years.

Following Ajax’s decision to reintroduce their iconic emblem, we would like to know if Hearts fans want a similar change. Supporters can vote via our Edinburgh News poll on X (below), or by visiting the Evening News Hearts Alerts page on Facebook. Please note that responses may be used in a forthcoming article.

The poll will run for two days until Wednesday afternoon, after which the responses will be collated and the results published in our newspaper and on our website.

Both the current and previous Hearts badges are considered part of the club’s history.