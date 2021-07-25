'Should've won by a cricket score': Hearts fans react to 1-0 win over Inverness CT and subsequent cup draw against Celtic

Josh Ginnelly battles for possession with Ross County defender Robbie Deas. Picture: SNS

The result meant the Jambos missed out on being seeded for the next round and were drawn away to Celtic. This is what the fans had to say...

@MacNaBracha: “Good second half bit like in recent games, the inability to put the ball in the net is worrying. Gnando looks slow but I'll assume he's not fully fit. Halliday is a waste of a jersey. GMS, Pollock, Walker, Boyce, Smith, Cochrane and Haring all looked good.”

@DMcIver22: “I'm not going to lose my head over not being seeded and only winning 1-0 when a keeper has the game of his life. Wasn't a case of being wasteful; was a goalkeeper having a MOTM performance. We definitely need another central defender and creative midfielder. Pollock good again.”

@Auldreidy: “Need to start converting against better defences. Still, 4 wins, no goals against.”

@Brad190512: “Should’ve won that by a cricket score. Creating loads of chances. Hope Walker’s ok.”

@NellyNellycoop: “Still think we will struggle in the Premiership this season.”

@jambof3tornado: “Well done for failing to get seeded in a p*** poor group.

@sparenordespise: “Celtic are there for the taking. In utter disarray right now. Easy win.”

@Amoruso1998: “Fair to say that Neilson needs momentum given the issues from last season so would have been nice to get an unseeded team - who knows though we may just get a result.”

@SuperStevoe: "About time scientists looked into the strange anomaly of Hearts drawing Celtic in every draw.”

