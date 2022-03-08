Hearts striker Ellis Simms criticised for broken nose challenge on Dundee United's Ryan Edwards

Dundee United's Ryan Edwards goes off injured after a challenge by Hearts' Ellis Simms.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw between the two clubs at Tannadice included multiple injuries but Edwards’ looked the most brutal. Butcher admitted he was unhappy with the incident in which Simms caught Edwards with his arm challenging for a high ball.

The centre-back was seen with blood streaming down his face as he walked towards the tunnel after being substituted on 44 minutes.

“I’m disappointed in the challenge if I’m honest,” said Butcher. "It’s pretty poor. I thought the referee would have seen it and dealt with it a little bit differently.

“But it is what it is. His nose doesn’t look great. When you see a team-mate with that much blood on his face then you realise there is a situation that should have been dealt with a little bit better.

“But the game went on and we showed really good character to get back into it. Ryan doesn’t shy away from anything. He’s a tough character. He’ll bounce back from this and will be back involved very soon.”

Hearts lost six players in total during the match as a result of various injuries and are still assessing the damage at Riccarton. Gary Mackay-Steven, Alex Cochrane, Cammy Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson, John Souttar and Josh Ginnelly all picked up knocks.

Medical staff are working intensely in the hope that some of the above will be fit to face St Mirren in this weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter-final.

