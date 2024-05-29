Six Hearts call-ups as Australia name Tynecastle players in their squad
Australia have named Hearts players Kye Rowles and Cammy Devlin in their squad for two World Cup qualifiers next month. The Socceroos travel to Bangladesh on 6 June before hosting Palestine in Perth on 11 June.
Rowles is an automatic pick for the Australia national coach, Graham Arnold, but Devlin is recalled after missing out last year. He enjoyed a strong end to the season in Scotland after regaining a place in Hearts’ starting line-up. There is no place in the squad this time for their Tynecastle team-mate Nathaniel Atkinson.
Australia have already qualified for the next phase of the Asian qualifying series for the 2026 World Cup after winning all of their first four qualifiers. Arnold will be keen to maintain that 100 per cent record over the next two matches.
International recognition for Rowles and Devlin takes Hearts’ international call-ups to six in the last week. Goalkeepers Craig Gordon and Zander Clark joined striker Lawrence Shankland in the initial Scotland squad ahead of the European Championship. That 28-man group will be cut to 26 before the finals in Germany. Winger Kenneth Vargas was named in Costa Rica’s provisional squad for the Copa America, which also begins next month.
All of Hearts’ international players will be given some extra time off before they need to report to Riccarton for pre-season training. Head coach Steven Naismith has devised a staggered return schedule for those representing their countries into next month. Full story here: Hearts will be missing players for pre-season